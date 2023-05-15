UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in...
FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2016. International Organization for Migration chief Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what is poised to be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed American deputy, Amy Pope, as the Geneva-based organization chooses a new director-general on Monday, May 15, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.

Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown

Latest News

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers’ suit over Trump hotel lease
FILE
Water main break forces crews to close Central Topeka street
Kansas Highway Patrol
Missouri woman arrested for DUI after caught going 110 on Kansas interstate
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House