TPD investigate shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka authorities are investigating a potentially fatal shooting.

On May 15, around 2 p.m., the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Upon arrival, TPD officers located an individual suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This is an ongoing story as TPD investigates the incident. Further details will be released as allowed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.