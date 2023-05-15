TPD investigate shooting in south Topeka

The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.(Jovarie Downing)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka authorities are investigating a potentially fatal shooting.

On May 15, around 2 p.m., the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Upon arrival, TPD officers located an individual suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This is an ongoing story as TPD investigates the incident. Further details will be released as allowed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown
FILE
Highway 75 south of Lyndon reopens after crash cleared

Latest News

Authorities searching for multiple suspects from weekend shooting at Topeka bar
Authorities searching for multiple suspects from weekend shooting at Topeka bar
Rainy weather couldn’t stop a Farmers Market from taking place on Monday morning in the south...
Despite rain, Farmers Market held Monday morning at library
The westbound I-70 will be closed this weekend to allow roadwork completion.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
With the passage of the new Omnibus Budget, state employees will see a pay bump while...
Passage of new Omnibus Budget cements state employee pay bump
13 News at Six