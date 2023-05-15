Topeka Performing Arts Center set to honor young artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center will shine a spotlight on some of the talented young people in our community.
Their Young Artists Awards are coming up Wednesday, May 17.
Shawn Brian with TPAC visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the extensive process for selecting the high school juniors who will be honored, as well as the range of artistic endeavors represented. He said not only are the artforms of music, dance and theater traditionally associated with TPAC recognized, but also visual arts, creative writing and community services in the arts.
The program takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. The Guest speaker is Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.
In all, 14 students will be recognized for their contributions to their schools and the community. Scholarship awards also will be announced.
This year’s Young Artist Award winners:
Beatrice Reilly – Washburn Rural High School
Brenna Rutschmann - Topeka West High School
Brooklyn Rupp – Silver Lake High School
Camille Cluke – Topeka West High School
Connor Ockree – Corner Stone Family Schools/Mighty Fortress Academy
Elizabeth Ginzel – Corner Stone Family Schools
Ethan Hunt – Corner Stone Family Schools
Hannah Allen – Topeka West High School
Jack Steinlage – Corner Stone Family Schools
Joann Smith – Shawnee Heights High School
Joel Sinclair – Corner Stone Family Schools
John Larson – Corner Stone Family Schools
Tristan Vila – Seaman High School
Zion Phelps-Roper – Topeka West High School
