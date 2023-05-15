Topeka Performing Arts Center set to honor young artists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center will shine a spotlight on some of the talented young people in our community.

Their Young Artists Awards are coming up Wednesday, May 17.

Shawn Brian with TPAC visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the extensive process for selecting the high school juniors who will be honored, as well as the range of artistic endeavors represented. He said not only are the artforms of music, dance and theater traditionally associated with TPAC recognized, but also visual arts, creative writing and community services in the arts.

The program takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. The Guest speaker is Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

In all, 14 students will be recognized for their contributions to their schools and the community. Scholarship awards also will be announced.

This year’s Young Artist Award winners:

Beatrice Reilly – Washburn Rural High School

Brenna Rutschmann - Topeka West High School

Brooklyn Rupp – Silver Lake High School

Camille Cluke – Topeka West High School

Connor Ockree – Corner Stone Family Schools/Mighty Fortress Academy

Elizabeth Ginzel – Corner Stone Family Schools

Ethan Hunt – Corner Stone Family Schools

Hannah Allen – Topeka West High School

Jack Steinlage – Corner Stone Family Schools

Joann Smith – Shawnee Heights High School

Joel Sinclair – Corner Stone Family Schools

John Larson – Corner Stone Family Schools

Tristan Vila – Seaman High School

Zion Phelps-Roper – Topeka West High School

