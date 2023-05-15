Stalking call leads to Topeka man’s arrest for threats, battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he allegedly stalked his victim, a Topeka man was arrested when it was reported he threatened and beat them.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officials were called to the 2100 block of Kentucky Ave. with reports of stalking.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Matisse D. McClay, 21, of Topeka, had threatened a victim he knew and beat them.

At some point, officials indicated that McClay attempted to escape custody.

McClay was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated escape from custody - while being held for a felony

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Domestic battery

Criminal restraint

Criminal deprivation of property - Misdemeanor

Criminal damage to property - without consent less than $1,000

Stalking - reckless conduct that causes fear to a person or family

Criminal trespass

Interference with law enforcement

Battery on law enforcement

McClay remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond with no court appearance set.

