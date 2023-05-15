Stalking call leads to Topeka man’s arrest for threats, battery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he allegedly stalked his victim, a Topeka man was arrested when it was reported he threatened and beat them.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officials were called to the 2100 block of Kentucky Ave. with reports of stalking.
When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Matisse D. McClay, 21, of Topeka, had threatened a victim he knew and beat them.
At some point, officials indicated that McClay attempted to escape custody.
McClay was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated escape from custody - while being held for a felony
- Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption
- Domestic battery
- Criminal restraint
- Criminal deprivation of property - Misdemeanor
- Criminal damage to property - without consent less than $1,000
- Stalking - reckless conduct that causes fear to a person or family
- Criminal trespass
- Interference with law enforcement
- Battery on law enforcement
McClay remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond with no court appearance set.
