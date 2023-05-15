Second car stolen from company near Manhattan airport in as many days

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second report of a stolen vehicle was made one day after a car stolen from another company near the Manhattan Regional Airport was found totaled across the country.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officials were called to the Grigg’s Auto Group Super Center at 4810 Skyway Dr. in Manhattan - near the airport - with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees of the business reported a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman leased a black 2014 Ford Fusion and failed to return the vehicle.

RCPD noted that the theft cost the company about $17,000.

The incident follows a similar report on Thursday in which a $39,000 BMW was stolen from Enterprise Leasing at the Manhattan Regional Airport. That vehicle was found totaled in Georgia. Officials have not indicated that they believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

