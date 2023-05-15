Motorcycle rider seriously injured late Sunday in Brown County crash

A 55-year-old Bellevue, Neb., man was seriously injured in a car-motorcycle crash late Sunday...
A 55-year-old Bellevue, Neb., man was seriously injured in a car-motorcycle crash late Sunday on US-75 highway in Brown County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NETAWAKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-motorcycle crash late Sunday in Brown County sent a man to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday on US-75 highway, just north of 130th Street. The location was about six miles north of Netawaka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry was entering US-75 from the east when the driver failed to yield to a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was northbound on the highway.

The motorcycle then struck the side of the Toyota, the patrol said.

The motorcycle’s rider, Martin D. Elmore, 55, of Bellevue, Neb., was transported to Holton Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Elmore wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The Toyota’s driver, Andrew T. Gerstner, 51, and a passenger, Janet S. Poyner, 65, both of Topeka, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
More than 5,000 students walked down the hill through the Campanile today and into the stadium...
KU graduates bid farewell to Big J and Baby J
Manhattan High School sends off Class of ‘23 at K-State's Bramlage Coliseum
Manhattan High School sends off Class of ‘23 at Bramlage Coliseum
Chandler Gibbens wins big at the Big 12 Outdoor T&F Championships.
Jayhawks win big at Big 12 Outdoor T&F Championships