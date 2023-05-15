Motorcycle rider seriously injured late Sunday in Brown County crash

NETAWAKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-motorcycle crash late Sunday in Brown County sent a man to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday on US-75 highway, just north of 130th Street. The location was about six miles north of Netawaka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry was entering US-75 from the east when the driver failed to yield to a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was northbound on the highway.

The motorcycle then struck the side of the Toyota, the patrol said.

The motorcycle’s rider, Martin D. Elmore, 55, of Bellevue, Neb., was transported to Holton Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Elmore wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The Toyota’s driver, Andrew T. Gerstner, 51, and a passenger, Janet S. Poyner, 65, both of Topeka, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

