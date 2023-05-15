Monday forecast: Scattered showers, rain heavy at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern to begin the week is the rainfall through tonight. There will be several areas that don’t get a lot of rain but there will be some areas that get locally heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding so use caution if you start seeing water covered roads. The risk for t-storms is low but not impossible. Once we get past today’s rain, we’ll get a couple dry days as temperatures warm back up.

Taking Action:

Rain will exist all day for most areas with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Have the umbrella handy.

Rain returns toward the end of the week: The risk for t-storms and severe weather overall is low but something that will be monitored.



Much needed rain is expected to begin the week and to end the week. In between it will be dry and it’s also expected to be dry for the upcoming weekend. It will be a cooler week as well with the humidity remaining relatively low as well.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered rain showers, isolated t-storm. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 50s to upper 60s from northwest to southeast for much of the day. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the pick day of the work week with lows around 50° and highs in the low 80s with a light wind, less than 10 mph.

Most of Thursday will be dry but will monitor the chance for rain and possible storms late in the afternoon. Better chance of rain expected Thursday night into Friday with rain winding down just in time for the weekend with dry conditions expected. Temperatures will cool back down in the 70s for the weekend, could even have lows in some areas in the 40s especially Friday night.

