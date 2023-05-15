Missouri woman arrested for DUI after caught going 110 on Kansas interstate

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is behind bars after she was found to be intoxicated while speeding 110 mph in a 75 zone.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, troopers clocked a vehicle speeding along at 110 mph on Interstate 70 in Russell Co. The speed limit for this stretch of roadway is 75 mph.

KHP said the driver, identified as Carie M. Ketterer-Schaefer, 41, of Wentzville, Mo., was pulled over around mile marker 192.

During the traffic stop, officials said Ketterer-Schaefer was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was arrested and booked into the Russell Co. Jail on a DUI where she remains behind bars as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

