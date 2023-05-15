Manhattan man’s attempt to resist arrest unsuccessful after gun stolen

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man tried to resist arrest but was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a 19-year-old victim’s gun.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, officials were called to the 1900 block of Crescent Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Michael Brooks, 30, of Manhattan, had stolen a firearm from a 19-year-old man.

As officials tried to arrest Brooks for the crime, they said he resisted. When he was eventually taken into custody he was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal possession of a firearm, theft and interference with law enforcement.

RCPD noted that Brooks no longer remains behind bars as his $8,000 bond was posted.

