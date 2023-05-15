Manhattan High School sends off Class of ‘23 at Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High School’s Class of 2023 has officially started the next chapter of their lives.

“It’s surreal, I’m just trying to take everything in, you know? I’ve spent my whole life just going to school so I’m just trying to see what’s next for me,” said graduate Curtis Yonning.

Family and friends packed into Bramlage Coliseum Sunday afternoon to cheer on their graduates.

“Very proud, just a proud moment that he made some major accomplishments and gonna go on to do great things,” said Aaron Wright, father of graduate Garon Wright.

The former high school students are more than a little excited to see what’s next for them.

“This is like a new layout. So we had the layout throughout high school and then it’s work, work, work. I feel like this kind of gives you a little separation to really find your purpose in what you’re trying to drive towards,” said Ashenafi Gallagher.

Some looked on with eager anticipation as they watched their siblings get their handed their diplomas.

“It was honestly really cool. I was told to record for my mom, she had the professional camera. He was looking at us the entire time, smiling. The biggest smile I’ve seen on him in awhile. He was super excited to graduate today,” said Simon Schmidt, brother of MHS graduate Luke Schmidt.

Those who walked across the stage say graduation day instantly became one of their favorite experiences.

“So I’ve had my diploma since September, this was kind of just for them and just the emotions of walking across that stage and actually seeing it first hand instead of stopping by the office. So I’d say honestly this was probably one of my favorite high school memories. Just actually solidifying all the work I put in, everything I did to get up to this point,” Garon Wright said.

For some, there is one thing that they will miss the most from high school.

“The football games definitely, I loved going to the football games, seeing all my friends, watching our team play the state championship, that was probably my favorite,” Yonning said.

Returning students said school will feel a lot different without this senior class around next year.

“It’s gonna be weird next year not seeing 1/3 of the people there, but it’s awesome that they’re moving on with their lives. They’re doing amazing things, my brother’s going here to K-State,” Schmidt said.

435 students were a part of this year’s graduating class.

