Man steps in after burglary suspect forces woman outside with shotgun

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man stepped in during an attempted burglary after the suspect forced a woman he had been harassing outside with a shotgun.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Monday, May 15, that Chancellor Copenhaver, 31, of Wamego, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly broke into an apartment armed with a shotgun.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. on Friday with reports of a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. Officers quickly arrived and found Copenhaver behind an apartment building with the tenants.

RCPD noted that Copenhaver sustained a minor head injury as the 47-year-old male tenant attempted to subdue him. An investigation found Copenhaver had grabbed and forced a 20-year-old woman out of the apartment during the struggle with the man.

It was also reported that Copenhaver had attempted to contact the woman and went to her home multiple times after he was trespassed from it. Neither victim was treated for an injury.

Officials said Copenhaver was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and after he was treated he was arrested. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping and stalking. He remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

