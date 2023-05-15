Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man already in custody in connection to an April homicide in the Capital City was arrested again for murder.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, May 15, while already in custody in connection to an April homicide, Daniel R. Gallow, 24, was again arrested, but this time for murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Gallow was previously arrested on Friday for criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor warrant.

TPD said the arrest was in connection to an April 18 homicide. Around 3:20 that day officials were called to the 900 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, was found at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result.

Officials said Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka, was also arrested in connection to the shooting and was booked into jail on first-degree murder as well.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

