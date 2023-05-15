Lawrence man faces five years in prison for 2021 crimes

On May 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced John Timothy Price, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of five years in prison for multiple charges.(Jerick Tafoya/Canva)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to five years of incarceration.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Monday that John Timothy Price, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property and another year in county jail for battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor criminal damage following a string of incidents that occurred in September 2021.

The convictions resulted from back‐to‐back trials that occurred in December 2022.

“Today’s sentencing was a just result as Mr. Price put many at risk through his actions,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “I also want to thank the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring the safety of all who enter the courthouse every day and enabling the advancement of justice.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster represented the State of Kansas, and the Lawrence Police Department investigated the matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Wild Horse Saloon will reopen for a time before closing again ahead of demolition.
Wild Horse development plans to continue, new owner remains optimistic
Wild Horse development plans to continue, new owner remains optimistic
