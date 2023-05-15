Lawrence man faces five years in prison for 2021 crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to five years of incarceration.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Monday that John Timothy Price, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property and another year in county jail for battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor criminal damage following a string of incidents that occurred in September 2021.

The convictions resulted from back‐to‐back trials that occurred in December 2022.

“Today’s sentencing was a just result as Mr. Price put many at risk through his actions,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “I also want to thank the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring the safety of all who enter the courthouse every day and enabling the advancement of justice.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster represented the State of Kansas, and the Lawrence Police Department investigated the matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.