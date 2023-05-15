KU graduates bid farewell to Big J and Baby J

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 5,000 students walked down the hill through the Campanile today and into the stadium, as the University of Kansas held it’s graduation.

I’m celebrating graduation. My whole family came into town most of them are actually from Lawrence but mom made a big breakfast for everybody and we’re just celebrating my walk down the hill,” says KU Graduate, Morgan Crabtree.

“He’s my only son. He’s so special. He started out not liking school not wanting to go to school but I kept instilling in him the importance of education and he listened and not only did he complete his bachelor’s degree he completed his master’s degree with honors,” says proud mom of graduate Tyrique Dunn.

“It’s great these past four years have been awesome. I really love the University of Kansas so I’m excited to be getting my degree from here,” says Katrina Mikol, KU Graduate.

She was in school and majority of her life stopped when she had me but she went back and finished her bachelor’s then went back and got her master’s and so once I saw that I was like okay I can do that so I did the same thing,” says KU Graduate, Tyrique Dunn.

The walk down the hill is a known tradition.

Family and friends cheered graduates on as they got to shake hands and say their farewells to Big Jay and Baby Jay.

