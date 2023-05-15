K-State welcomes new merchandise partner

Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Bill Snyder Family Stadium(Kansas State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats will partner with Rally House for Official Team Store merchandise.

“After an extensive bid process, we are excited to partner with Rally House as our official team store,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said per a release. “Their footprint in the state, focus on NIL merchandise featuring our athletes, customer service and overall inventory volume was important upon selection. We know our fans will enjoy shopping with Rally House as we begin this new partnership.”

Rally House will have a location in Manhattan and in Aggieville as the retailer reaches more than 140 locations across 15 states.

‘Cats fans can expect authentic college apparel and accessories, including K-State jerseys, hats, memorabilia, and more to showcase team spirit.

This announcement comes after a 26-year partnership with K-State Super Store which was originally owned by GTM Sportswear, Inc.

