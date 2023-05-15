John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Actor John Cusack will host a screening of one of his most popular movies, “Sixteen Candles,” followed by a live conversation about his career and the making of the film, followed by a question and answer session. The event happens at the Orpheum on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $249.50 and go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m.

Cusack first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980′s film classics such as “The Sure Thing,” “Say Anything” and “Sixteen Candles.” Following these roles, Cusack shed his teen-heartthrob image and starred in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies including “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.”

In 2001, Cusack was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for his role in the feature version of Nick Hornby’s English novel, “High Fidelity.” Cusack also co-produced and co-wrote the script with Steve Pink and D.V. DeVincentis. In 1999, Cusack’s performance in “Being John Malkovich” earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor.

Some of his other feature film credits include: “The Frozen Ground”, “Hot Tub Time Machine”, “War Inc.”, “Grace Is Gone”, “The Ice Harvest”, “Runaway Jury”, “Identity”, “Max”, “Cradle Will Rock”, “The Thin Red Line”, “Con Air”, “City Hall”, “Bullets Over Broadway”, “The Road to Wellville”, “True Colors”, “Broadcast News”, “Serendipity”, “Better Off Dead” and “Stand By Me.”

