Jayhawks win big at Big 12 Outdoor T&F Championships

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Sunday, and a few Jayhawks are bringing home some major hardware.

The event was hosted by the University of Oklahoma at the John Jacobs Track and Field Complex.

Junior distance runner Chandler Gibbens won back-to-back gold medals this weekend. On Saturday, he won the men’s 10K, and on Sunday nabbed the 5K crown. On Sunday, he ran a 13:48:49, which set a new Big 12 meet record in the 5K.

Sophomore high jumper Rylee Anderson became the Big 12 women’s high jump champion for the second time this year. The win on Sunday marked her fifth career conference title.

Junior sprinter Michael Joseph set a national record in the men’s 400m on Saturday winning the gold, and on Sunday followed it up with a 2nd place performance. He ran a 44.78 on Sunday to get the silver medal.

As a team, the KU men placed 3rd, and the KU women placed 8th.

As for the Wildcats, the men placed 8th, and the women placed 7th.

