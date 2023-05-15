Investigation continues, reports that dog was killed remain unconfirmed

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate after a dog was stolen from a home north of Topeka as reports that the canine has died remain unconfirmed.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to the 200 block of NE 59th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said a resident reported their dog had been taken by their neighbor.

While reports that the canine had been killed were not confirmed by officials, they did say they were still investigating. No suspect information has been released.

More information will be released as updates are provided.

