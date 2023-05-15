Hayden football gears up for cornhole tournament fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hayden High School football team is gearing up for a cornhole tournament fundraiser the team plans to host over the weekend.

Hayden Catholic High School football coach Scott Simons tells 13 NEWS that the organization will host a cornhole tournament on Saturday, May 20, on the high school’s football field, 401 SW Gage Blvd.

Simons said the event is open to the public and the group would love the community’s support. In addition to games, the event will also feature food trucks and a raffle.

The coach noted that all proceeds from the event will go towards the football program.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with registration and games will start at 10 with 4 games round robin style with double elimination. Entry costs $40 per person or $80 per team. There will be two divisions and the top three teams in each division will receive cash and prizes.

To register, teams have been asked to download the Scoreholio app, however, on-site registration will also be accepted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.