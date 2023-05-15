Game Wardens hunt for poacher after dead deer found near Sedan

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a poacher after two dead deer were found out of season near a walk-in access hunting property east of Sedan.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Sunday, May 14, two poached bucks in Chautauqua Co. were reported near Independence Rd. and Road 25.

Game Wardens believe the bucks had been poached overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The incident took place near a walk-in access hunting property that remains open until May 31, however, deer season runs from September to December depending on various aspects.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to Game Warden Gerler at 620-388-7643 or anonymously at 1-877-426-3843.

