Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A heartbreaking incident Saturday morning resulted in the loss of life for a Missouri toddler.
A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street when the incident occurred.
A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral costs for the child.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.