Former Jayhawk Ejiofor commits to St. John’s

Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor (35) dunks the ball in front of Indiana forward Trayce...
Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor (35) dunks the ball in front of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Zuby Ejiofor has found his new home after transferring from Kansas.

Ejiofor hit the portal at the beginning of May. The freshman forward averaged only 5.1 minutes/game in 25 appearances, scoring an average of 1.2 points per contest.

The former 4-star recruit stands at 6′9, 240 pounds and was the 47th overall player in the Class of 2022.

