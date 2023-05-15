Former Jayhawk Ejiofor commits to St. John’s

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Zuby Ejiofor has found his new home after transferring from Kansas.

Ejiofor hit the portal at the beginning of May. The freshman forward averaged only 5.1 minutes/game in 25 appearances, scoring an average of 1.2 points per contest.

The former 4-star recruit stands at 6′9, 240 pounds and was the 47th overall player in the Class of 2022.

