Ernest Udeh Jr. to visit Kansas State

Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. runs downcourt after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 91-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Jayhawk who hit the transfer portal last week, will make a trip to Manhattan.

According to a report from Andrew Slater, Udeh is scheduled to visit Kansas State, TCU and Duke.

Udeh hit the portal after the commitment of Hunter Dickenson. Udeh played in 30 games during his freshman season averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds per game while playing just over eight minutes per game.

