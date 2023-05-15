Ernest Udeh Jr. to visit Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Jayhawk who hit the transfer portal last week, will make a trip to Manhattan.

6’11” Ernest Udeh Jr. @ernestudehjr , a former McDonald’s All-American who has entered the transfer portal, will visit #Duke tomorrow. 😈🧃



The former honors student with @drphillipshoops & @SE_Elite_3SSB is also scheduled to visit TCU & Kansas St. after the dead period ends. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/EtKHlt35Ze — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) May 15, 2023

According to a report from Andrew Slater, Udeh is scheduled to visit Kansas State, TCU and Duke.

Udeh hit the portal after the commitment of Hunter Dickenson. Udeh played in 30 games during his freshman season averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds per game while playing just over eight minutes per game.

