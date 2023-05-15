Emporia Police clarify no arrest made in middle school sex crimes accusation yet

Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified that no arrests have yet been made in a case opened over the weekend into inappropriate touching at a middle school dance.

The Emporia Police Department has clarified that no arrests were made in a recent alleged incident in which a teacher may have touched female students inappropriately at a middle school dance.

Once the investigation has been completed, officials said they will release more information - including details about the suspect.

On Saturday, May 13, EPD said it opened an investigation into the incident which is alleged to have happened on Friday evening. Officials were called to the school around 7:30 p.m. and the response included more than 10 officers and detectives.

While several interviews have been conducted, officials noted that many more are still needed. If students or parents directly witnessed the incident, they should report that information to EPD at 620-343-4225.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown

Latest News

FILE
Hayden football gears up for cornhole tournament fundraiser
Officials hunt for poachers in Chautauqua Co. on May 14, 2023.
Game Wardens hunt for poacher after dead deer found near Sedan
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 05-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 05-15-23