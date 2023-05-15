Emporia Police clarify no arrest made in middle school sex crimes accusation yet

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified that no arrests have yet been made in a case opened over the weekend into inappropriate touching at a middle school dance.

Once the investigation has been completed, officials said they will release more information - including details about the suspect.

On Saturday, May 13, EPD said it opened an investigation into the incident which is alleged to have happened on Friday evening. Officials were called to the school around 7:30 p.m. and the response included more than 10 officers and detectives.

While several interviews have been conducted, officials noted that many more are still needed. If students or parents directly witnessed the incident, they should report that information to EPD at 620-343-4225.

