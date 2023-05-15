Driver found intoxicated while in possession of cocaine in unregistered vehicle

FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery that a Manhattan driver was allegedly intoxicated while in the possession of cocaine driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle led to his arrest.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, officials stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Parker Dr. in Manhattan for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found the driver, Lance Rossi, 40, of Manhattan, had allegedly been intoxicated. He was also in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia while driving an unregistered vehicle.

As he was placed under arrest, RCPD said Rossi attempted to run. Officials caught up to him a short distance later and successfully took him into custody.

Rossi was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. He no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond was posted.

