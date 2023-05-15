Disturbance in Topeka leads to man’s arrest for attempt to fight officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A domestic disturbance in the Capital City led to one man’s arrest for aggravated assault and battery on officials.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officials were called to the 2200 block of SE Adams St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Jose Fonseca II, 22, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight with another resident and damaged their property.

TPD said Fonseca was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer - use of a deadly weapon

Domestic battery

Interference with law enforcement

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor

Fonseca remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond with no court appearance set.

