Despite rain, Farmers Market held Monday morning at library

Rainy weather couldn’t stop a Farmers Market from taking place on Monday morning in the south parking lot of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The event, which started for the 2023 season on May 8, is scheduled from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, excluding holidays, into early October.

Several vendors were on hand for Monday’s event.

Vendors said they enjoyed visiting with customers who came to browse and purchase items that were for sale, including tomato and pepper plants; homemade baked goods; bee-related products; and fresh produce.

Those running the booths said they like the smaller size of the library’s farmers market.

‘”It’s smaller,” said Martha Smith, who sells cookies, breads and pretzels from her booth titled Martha’s Homemade Munchies. “People like it. They can pull up and get what they want and then leave, and they don’t have to walk a long ways.”

Smith said she enjoyed making her products available to her customers.

“I just enjoy the baking and coming out and seeing people,” she said. “Hopefully, I put a smile on somebody’s face when they buy cookies or breads or pretzels.”

The library’s farmers market is one of many that take place during the spring and summer months in Topeka and northeast Kansas.

