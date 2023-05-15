Chiefs sign former K-State CB

Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's...
Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ekow Boye-Doe will now join his former K-State teammate Felix Anudike-Uzomah in Kansas City.

The Lawrence native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs after attending their rookie minicamp last week. His agency VMG Sports confirmed the news.

Boye-Doe played in 42 games, 35 starts during his four year tenure with K-State. He piled up 74 tackles, 56 solo and three for loss, 13 passed defended and a forced fumble. He was named an honorable mention to the coaches’ All-Big 12 team.

