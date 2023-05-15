Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka prepare for summer of fun

BGCT is offering an 8-week summer program plus daily activities for teens at its sites throughout the Topeka area.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer vacation is right around the corner, and you might be trying to figure out how to keep your kids busy - and safe - in the months ahead.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka have some options. Vice president of development Jen LeClair and teen services director Ashley Rudolph visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their summer programs.

This year’s summer enrichment programs are called “BGCT Legacies” They run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 to July 28, and are offered at five sites in the Topeka area. Fees are charged on a week-by-week basis and offered on a sliding scale. Visit bgctopeka.org and click ‘Parent Portal’ to sign up or for further details. People with questions may call 785-234-5601.

In addition, the Teen Center offers options specifically for middle school and high school kids, including academic tutoring, volunteering and life skills development. Teen center membership is $20 for an entire year, which may include breakfast, snacks, field trips, career readiness opportunities and other programs.

Learn more at https://bgctopeka.org/s/.

Sara Pottorf and her son Dylan share how the genetic condition neurofibromatosis (NF) impacts...
Topeka family works to “shine a light” during NF Awareness Month
