Washburn women’s tennis falls in National Quarterfinals

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Washburn women’s tennis impressive season came to a close on Saturday, falling to No. 5 Flagler 4-2 in the NCAA National Quarterfinals.

The Ichabods end the year with an 18-7 record. They made history this season by winning a National Tournament match for the first time in program history.

They also took home the MIAA Tournament crown.

