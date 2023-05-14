Washburn golf punches ticket to National Championship

Washburn golf advances to NCAA Men's Golf Championships(Washburn Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn golf stamped its ticket to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, finishing 4th at the Midwest/Central Super Regional Tournament on Saturday.

It’s the second time in the last three seasons the Ichabods have made it this far in the postseason.

They started the tournament in 12th place at the end of day one, but managed to climb up on day two and finish tied for 3rd.

Their ultimate 4th place finish put them three strokes away from falling below the 6th place cutoff.

The Ichabods shot a 296 on the final day, ending the tournament at +26.

The Championships begin in Warren, Ohio on May 22nd.

