Truck driver’s failure to yield blamed for 19-year-old man’s hospitalization

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - An international semi-truck driver’s failure to yield at a posted sign along a Seward Co. road has been blamed for the hospitalization of a 19-year-old Kansas man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 11 and County Road G - about 5 miles north of Liberal in Seward Co. - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Isidro Borbolla-Fierro, 38, of Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, had been headed east on County Rd. 11.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2020 Kia Optima driven by Jacob W. Ferrell, 19, of Sublette, had been headed north on County Rd. G.

Officials said Borbolla-Fierro failed to yield at a posted sign which caused Ferrell’s car to crash into the side of the semi’s trailer.

While Borbolla-Fierro escaped the crash without injury, KHP said Ferrell was rushed to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal with suspected serious injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

