TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Topeka are attempting to locate two people and a vehicle they believe are connected to a downtown criminal damage investigation.

The Topeka Police Department has asked for the community’s help to identify the occupants of a vehicle who may be connected to a case of criminal damage.

Officials said the case was reported in downtown Topeka on May 6.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or its occupants should report that information to the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

