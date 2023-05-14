Three suspects arrested after meth investigation leads to Ottawa search warrant

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Ottawa led to a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday morning, May 11, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit and Ottawa Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team searched a home in the 600 block of N. Bennett Rd. in Ottawa.

Officials noted that the search was connected to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

After the search warrant was completed, the Sheriff’s Office said three suspects were arrested and booked into the Franklin Co. Jail.

Officials indicated that Scott Coulter, 41, of Ottawa, was arrested during the incident and booked on:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility

No drug tax stamp

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Stephanie Brannan, 32, of Ottawa, and George Pickering, 31, of Ottawa were also arrested during the incident and booked on:

Possession of meth with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

No drug tax stamp

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

