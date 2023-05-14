Three suspects arrested after meth investigation leads to Ottawa search warrant

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Ottawa led to a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday morning, May 11, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit and Ottawa Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team searched a home in the 600 block of N. Bennett Rd. in Ottawa.

Officials noted that the search was connected to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

After the search warrant was completed, the Sheriff’s Office said three suspects were arrested and booked into the Franklin Co. Jail.

Officials indicated that Scott Coulter, 41, of Ottawa, was arrested during the incident and booked on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Stephanie Brannan, 32, of Ottawa, and George Pickering, 31, of Ottawa were also arrested during the incident and booked on:

  • Possession of meth with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

