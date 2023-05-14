Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day

LINCOLNVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An earthquake near Lincolnville shook residents awake for about 40 miles in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day.

The U.S. Geological Survey earthquake map indicates that a 2.5 magnitude quake shook Central Kansas just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the rumbler was about 9 miles southeast of Lincolnville in Marion Co. at a depth of about 5 miles. It said Kansans for about 40 miles could feel the seismic activity.

In early April, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the area as well, this time about 4 miles north of Bennington. Residents in Salina, Newton and Wichita reported that they also felt this quake.

