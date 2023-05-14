Pilot, passenger injured following plane crash southwest of KC

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - A pilot was seriously injured while his passenger sustained minor injuries following a plane crash southwest of Kansas City over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, emergency crews were called to the Gardner Municipal Airport at 31905 W. 175th St. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Rans S7S fixed-wing single-engine plane piloted by Jackson W. Letts, 61, of Kansas City, had taken off westbound from the runway. However, the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

KHP has not said what caused the plane to crash.

Officials said Letts was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Scott Klusman, 42, of Roseville, Cali., sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash but was not taken to the hospital.

KHP noted that both aircraft occupants were wearing safety restraints during the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
A motorcycle versus car crash in Riley County has shut down an intersection.
One dead following motorcycle vs. car crash in Riley County
Topeka High Class of 2023
Hoy! Hoy! Mighty Troy! Topeka High celebrates Class of ‘23

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-14-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-14-23
Rain expected today
Rain expected today
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-13-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-13-23