Pilot, passenger injured following plane crash southwest of KC

GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - A pilot was seriously injured while his passenger sustained minor injuries following a plane crash southwest of Kansas City over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, emergency crews were called to the Gardner Municipal Airport at 31905 W. 175th St. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Rans S7S fixed-wing single-engine plane piloted by Jackson W. Letts, 61, of Kansas City, had taken off westbound from the runway. However, the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

KHP has not said what caused the plane to crash.

Officials said Letts was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Scott Klusman, 42, of Roseville, Cali., sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash but was not taken to the hospital.

KHP noted that both aircraft occupants were wearing safety restraints during the collision.

