Motorcycle crash in Wichita construction zone ends in fatality

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A perilous motorcycle crash in a construction zone on a Wichita interstate ended with the passing of a motorcycle driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 6.2 on southbound I-235 in West Wichita with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Ryan C. Tholen, 33, of Wichita, had been speeding south in the left lane of the interstate.

KHP noted that in this area, the interstate is only one lane as there is a 50 mph construction zone in place.

Officials said Tholen swerved into the right lane - which was closed - and hit a cutout section of the road. Tholen lost control of the bike and hit a second section of cutout roadway at mile marker 6. Here, he was thrown from the motorcycle into the closed right lane.

KHP said Tholen was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, however, he was pronounced dead by medical staff. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.