Local banks warn in rise of well-known anti-virus scam

FILE
FILE(none)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Local banks have warned about a rise in a well-known scam that claims to sell anti-virus software as the victim’s accounts are held hostage.

The Council Grove Police Department says that local banks have warned about a rise in a well-known anti-virus scam. Usually, users will see a popup on their computer that they are tricked into clicking a link on.

CGPD noted that the scam usually tells users the program is an anti-virus, however, when the link is clicked a scammer is allowed access to their computer - including internet banking.

Officials said the scammer then tells customers their accounts will be compromised unless their money is moved. They then claim to have lifetime antivirus software that costs thousands. Scammers then tell the user that they are not allowed to use their phone and either send a money order or Bitcoin.

CGPD warned that scammers often tell the victims not to hang up.

