KC Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day with a new addition to the Orangutan family

By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mother’s Day is extra special at the Kansas City Zoo due to the newborn, critically endangered, Bornean Orangutan born on Monday, May 8.

Both Mom, Josie, and son appear healthy and are doing well.

Josie was also born at the Kansas City Zoo 20 years ago to mother Jill, who also still resides at the Zoo. Josie and baby are currently being held privately to cultivate the critical mother-offspring bond.

According to a press release, Orangutan infants have long-lasting relationships with their mothers. Josie will spend the next several years showing the new baby vital Orangutan skills like how to build nests, where to find food, how to interact with others, and how to use tools to forage.

The Bornean orangutan is a species native to the island of Borneo and is classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List primarily due to deforestation.

The Kansas City Zoo formed the CREATE Project in partnership with APE Malaysia, which is aimed at long-term habitat restoration in the Kinabatangan rainforest of Borneo.

The Kansas City Zoo expect that Josie and her son will be in their public habitat soon and will share updates on their social media pages soon as that happens.

