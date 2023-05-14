Hayden High School celebrates its 2023 graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden High School held its 2023 graduation at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

The graduates were feeling a wide range of emotions on the big day.

”Super excited. It’s been a long time coming so, ready to graduate,” said Hayden Haas, who is headed to K-State in the fall.

“Really nervous. But a lot of mixed emotions, I think we’re all just very happy though,” said Sarah Schmidt, who will be studying computer engineering at KU.

Some will be continuing their athletic dreams in college, as well.

“I’m going to Coffeyville Community College for football,” said Ben Evans. “Hopefully from there just keep working and ultimate goal, go division one.”

As they get ready for the next steps, they’re looking back at the life lessons they’ve learned with the Wildcats.

“A lot of just like, faith based things. And then also just a sense of community, like just being nice to everyone. Just good virtues,” said Lexi Herrera, who is K-State bound.

“I’ve learned to be a good leader, and to help others when they’re struggling. It’s not all about yourself, and you really gotta stay humble throughout the four years to have a good experience,” Schmidt said.

“They’ve taught me a lot. Playing football with Coach Arnold has taught me a lot of discipline and stuff. And I’ve just learned a lot about life and everything. It’s been a blessing going to Hayden, I’m really glad I went.”

“I’ve met a lot of people that care about me, and that’s really nice. I’ve just had such a tight knit group to spend the last four years with,” Haas said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.