Financial aid for medical students expanded with Gov.’s fresh signature on bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fresh signature of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has expanded financial aid for medical students in the Sunflower State while services for children in the justice system were also expanded.

On Friday, May 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed House Bill 2060 into law. The bipartisan legislation will provide students who attend medical school with financial assistance.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the bill expands financial aid programs through the University of Kansas School of Medicine. The expansions specifically include those who study primary care medicine or psychiatry in rural parts of the Sunflower State.

“Primary care physicians and psychiatric professionals are needed across the state,” Kelly said. “This provides an opportunity for recent graduates to go into the field of medicine to meet the needs of Kansans while receiving relief from student loan debt incurred to become a medical professional.”

According to the Governor, the legislation doubles the number of available agreements for KUMC students under the Kansas Medical Student Loan program and adds OBGYNs to the list of allowable practices.

The bill also allows the Kansas Board of Regents to award osteopathic medical service scholarships to undergraduate Kansans who are enrolled in or admitted to pre-accredited schools.

Kelly also noted that the bill continues to provide incentives to community and technical colleges in the state for those who have received or continue to pursue a GED while enrolled in an eligible technical career education program.

The Governor said she also signed House Bill 2021 to expand services for juveniles in the justice system.

