Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.(CNN Portugal)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s oldest dog has recently just gotten a little older.

Bobi the Portuguese pooch just turned 31.

His milestone birthday makes him not just the oldest living dog but also the oldest canine on record.

The dog’s family threw him a birthday party Saturday. Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers.

Bobi is a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
FILE
Pilot, passenger injured following plane crash southwest of KC

Latest News

Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
FILE
Local banks warn in rise of well-known anti-virus scam