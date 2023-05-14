Avoid the Area: Significant collision closes Highway 75 south of Lyndon

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as emergency crews close Highway 75 south of Lyndon as they clear the scene of a significant collision.

Coffey County Emergency Management announced around 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, that a significant crash has closed Highway 75 in both directions between 25th Rd. and Old Highway 50.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

More details will be released as they become available.

