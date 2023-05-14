Attempt to avoid deer leaves Eastern Kan. motorcycle driver in hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKER, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to avoid a deer that jumped in front of his motorcycle on an Eastern Kansas county road left one driver in a Kansas City-area hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12, emergency crews were called to the area of W. 2100 and W. Farlin Rd. near Parker with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Harley Davidson FLHT driven by Leroy McConico Jr., 77, of Parker, had been headed east on W. 2100 Rd. when a deer jumped in front of the motorcycle.

KHP said McConico attempted to avoid the creature, however, this caused him to crash into the north ditch. The bike flipped and McConico was thrown from it.

Officials noted that McConico was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

