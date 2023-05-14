75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 75 shell casings were found and multiple suspects are being sought after a man was shot in the head and torso in the parking lot of a South Topeka bar.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to Victoria’s Bar at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a shooting.

Shortly after the reports rolled in, the Sheriff’s Office said a man arrived at another business in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The 35-year-old victim was in critical condition and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital by AMR.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found there are multiple shooting suspects as 75 casings were recovered from the parking lot.

No suspect information has been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Detective John Culver at 785-251-2534.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.