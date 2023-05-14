75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Multiple suspects sought
FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 75 shell casings were found and multiple suspects are being sought after a man was shot in the head and torso in the parking lot of a South Topeka bar.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to Victoria’s Bar at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a shooting.

Shortly after the reports rolled in, the Sheriff’s Office said a man arrived at another business in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The 35-year-old victim was in critical condition and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital by AMR.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found there are multiple shooting suspects as 75 casings were recovered from the parking lot.

No suspect information has been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Detective John Culver at 785-251-2534.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
A motorcycle versus car crash in Riley County has shut down an intersection.
One dead following motorcycle vs. car crash in Riley County
Topeka High Class of 2023
Hoy! Hoy! Mighty Troy! Topeka High celebrates Class of ‘23

Latest News

A car crash on I-70 has temporarily slowed traffic.
5-car pileup on I-70 near downtown Topeka hospitalizes driver
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown
FILE
Motorcycle crash in Wichita construction zone ends in fatality
FILE
Pilot, passenger injured following plane crash southwest of KC