5-car pileup on I-70 near downtown Topeka hospitalizes driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital after a 5-car pileup on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, May 12, emergency crews were called to eastbound I-70 near the First St. exit in Topeka with reports of a 5-vehicle pileup.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Ford SUV driven by Yartizel Vargas, 15, of Topeka, had been headed east in the left lane on I-70 as a vehicle in front of her began to slow down. Vargas also applied the brake as she was followed by a 2022 Chevrolet SUV driven by Harivadan G. Bhakta, 61, of Salina, which was followed by a 2008 Pontiac passenger car driven by Alexander J. Evans, 28, of McPherson.

However, KHP said a 1984 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Jared R. Windholz, 20, of Lawrence, failed to apply the brake and rear-ended Evans’ car. The collision caused Evans to collide with Bhakta who then collided with Vargas.

KHP also said the collision caused Bhakta’s SUV to spin out into the right lane where it side-swiped a 2023 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Brad A. Hunt, 45, of Elmer, N.J.

Officials said Evans was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. They also noted that Windholz, Bhakta, Bhakta’s passenger, Manojkumar I. Bhakta, 53, of Salina, Vargas and Hunt all escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

