Washburn University confers degrees on more than 700 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University of Topeka conferred degrees on more than 700 graduates during three ceremonies Saturday at Lee Arena.

Commencement exercises were scheduled for 9:30 a.m. for the School of Applied Studies; at 12:30 p.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences; and at 3:30 p.m. for the School of Business and the School of Nursing.

A total of 742 students picked up their diplomas at Saturday’s ceremonies.

An additional 70 students were graduated from the Washburn University School of Law.

Earlier in the week, 550 students graduated from the Washburn Institute of Technology.

