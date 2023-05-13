Sedgwick County deputy killed in crash last year to be honored in nation’s capital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day to honor fallen officers. Ahead of the annual day of remembrance, plans with local law enforcement are in place to honor a fallen deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in the nation’s capital.

Deputy Sidnee Carter died in October while responding to a disturbance call. Her name will be etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Carter, 22, was with the sheriff’s office for about a year and a half, first working in the jail before moving to the law enforcement division earlier this year. In July, 2022, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy. Friends, family and fellow deputies remember her for her friendship and selflessness.

Another Kansan added to the memorial in Washington, D.C. is former Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft who died last year after a battle with COVID-19.

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are accompanying Deputy Carter’s family in that nation’s capital for weekend events leading up to National Peace Officers Memorial Day. You can find a complete list of events in coordination with National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week 2023 here: https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/national-police-week-2023/police-week-schedule-2023/.

