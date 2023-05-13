Sedgwick County deputy killed in crash last year to be honored in nation’s capital

Fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter
Fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day to honor fallen officers. Ahead of the annual day of remembrance, plans with local law enforcement are in place to honor a fallen deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in the nation’s capital.

Deputy Sidnee Carter died in October while responding to a disturbance call. Her name will be etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Carter, 22, was with the sheriff’s office for about a year and a half, first working in the jail before moving to the law enforcement division earlier this year. In July, 2022, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy. Friends, family and fellow deputies remember her for her friendship and selflessness.

Another Kansan added to the memorial in Washington, D.C. is former Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft who died last year after a battle with COVID-19.

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are accompanying Deputy Carter’s family in that nation’s capital for weekend events leading up to National Peace Officers Memorial Day. You can find a complete list of events in coordination with National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week 2023 here: https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/national-police-week-2023/police-week-schedule-2023/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
A motorcycle versus car crash in Riley County has shut down an intersection.
One dead following motorcycle vs. car crash in Riley County
Topeka High Class of 2023
Hoy! Hoy! Mighty Troy! Topeka High celebrates Class of ‘23

Latest News

FILE
Pilot, passenger injured following plane crash southwest of KC
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-14-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-14-23
Rain expected today
Rain expected today
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-13-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-13-23
Washburn women's tennis wins MIAA Championship
Washburn women’s tennis falls in National Quarterfinals