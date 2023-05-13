Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas

A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County.
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer Submission: Richard Gould(Richard Gould)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple tornado warnings rolled through Northeast Kansas on the evening of Friday, May 12.

A line of severe thunderstorms developed along Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. The storms included lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes.

Tornado warnings took place around Brown, Jackson and Nemaha counties during the span of the storms.

A viewer submitted a photo of the tornado forming near Holton, Kan.
A viewer submitted a photo of the tornado forming near Holton, Kan. Viewer Submission: Hunter Segenhagen(Hunter Segenhagen)

Jackson County Sheriff, Tim Morse shared a comment with 13 News regarding the storm damage.

“We had multiple tornadoes last night in northern Jackson County. All were confirmed north of Holton. We had some damage to outbuildings, at least two barns and sheds were destroyed. One house sustained minor roof damage from a tree. No injuries were reported,” Morse said.

Kansans were advised to stay weather aware, seek shelter indoors when storms approached and to take cover during tornado warnings.

