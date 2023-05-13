Midland Care hosts 27th annual Celebration Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care hosted its 27th annual Celebration Walk, which aims to honor loved ones that have been lost.

Midland Cares’ annual Celebration Walk brought out hundreds of people remembering their loved ones on Friday.

The celebration is known for its 2,000 luminaries that are lit at dusk and a live monarch butterfly release.

“We look forward to this every year. It’s just a great time for people to come and remember those that have died over the last year, before that and remember the legacy that people left for us and it’s a time for us at Midland to raise money, particularly for those that are unable to pay for their care. So it’s a commitment that we’ve had as an organization for 40-plus years and want to keep,” says Shawn Sullivan CEO, Midland Care.

Organizers say the stroll a mile and a half through the luminaries recognizes the lives and legacies of loved ones lost.

“We were married for 71 years but this is kind of different this year this is my first year by myself,” says Topeka resident, Marcia Anderson.

For some like Marcia who recently lost her husband the event holds deep meaning.

“It’s hard but having Midland come in and do what they did and be part of it made it so much easier. You could rely on them and everyone was so kind and nice. They’re just good people,” says Anderson.

before the luminaries are lit live monarch butterflies are released, followed by the reading of the names attached to the luminaries.

“We never want to forget those that have honored us and provide a legacy for us so this is one way to do that,” says Sullivan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.